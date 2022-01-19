Louisianians prepare for drop in temperature

Terrebonne officials reminded residents to keep the heat set above 55 degrees.

LAPLACE, La. — Southeast Louisiana is preparing for winter weather, and pipe wrap and propane are in demand in the River Parishes, still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Wednesday morning, Fisher’s Ace Hardware in LaPlace sold out of propane until it could be refilled in the afternoon.

It’s another sign that temps are about to tank.

Sales associate Douglas Labat says those living in trailers are stocking up to keep their temporary homes warm.

“There’s a lot of trailers out here not only from Ida, that people are in because their homes are being repaired, and also a lot of people from out of town are still here repairing and they come in travel trailers and that’s what they live in,” said Labat.

Labat says plenty of customers have been coming in looking for pipe insulation, covers for outside faucets, and insulation tape.

The River Parishes and the Northshore will have to prepare for icy roads and frosty windshields Thursday night into Friday morning, and cold weather much of the weekend.

From Terrebonne to St. Tammany, every parish affected by the forecast has been keeping residents in the loop on Facebook. St. Tammany Parish Public Schools says it’s watching the situation closely to make a decision on classes.

Terrebonne officials reminded residents to keep the heat set above 55 degrees.

But Ace Hardware is already one step ahead and preparing for the repairs that may be on the other side of the weekend.