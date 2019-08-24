ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A New Orleans man faces first first-degree vehicular injuring and other charges after one of his passengers was seriously injured in a crash on the Northshore Friday night, Louisiana State Police officials said.

Lee Johnson, 33, reportedly had warrants out for his arrest, was driving without a license and was high on heroin when his car broke down in the center lane of I-10 near Oak Harbor Boulevard in Slidell, LSP officials said.

Johnson's 2009 Infiniti M35 was rear ended by a tractor towing a tanker trailer and was pushed into the center median of the interstate. His passenger in the backseat of the Infiniti was seriously injured and was rushed to University Medical Center for treatment.

Johnson and the passenger in his front seat received minor injuries and the truck driver was not harmed in the crash.

State troopers responded to the crash around 8:45 p.m., where they found that Johnson had "displayed obvious signs of impairment by a narcotic, specifically heroin," a spokesperson said.

After being taken to the hospital for treatment, Johnson was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for first-degree vehicular injury, DWI first offense, driving without a license, fugitive warrants, careless operation and improper equipment.

Officials said the crash was under ongoing investigation and blood and urine samples were collected for testing. The driver of the truck showed no sign of impairment and passed a voluntary breathalyzer test.

Johnson's car had several pre-existing mechanical issues that led to its breakdown, officials said.

Johnson's bond was set at $7,500, according to court records.