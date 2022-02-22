Madisonville Bridge closed for emergency repairs

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the closure on Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — The Madisonville Bridge on Louisiana Highway 22 will be closed to traffic until further notice due to emergency repairs.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the closure on Tuesday. Drivers will have to use an alternate route while the repairs are underway, the DOTD said.

The St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 4 shared on Facebook that the department was not given a timeframe for how long the emergency repairs may take.

