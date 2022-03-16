Northshore 15-year-old arrested, accused of making homemade bomb

Investigators say there is no evidence that he planned to use the devices at a school, and he did not make any threats against a school.

MADISONVILLE, La. — Authorities say a 15-year-old Madisonville boy is in custody after he allegedly made explosives at his home.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says it received a tip on Tuesday through the Crimestoppers Safe School Program that said a local teenager was making explosive devices.

The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for the teen's Madisonville-area home, where it says deputies found enough evidence "to confirm he was constructing homemade explosive devices." The STPSO said that during the investigation, the teen tried to destroy some evidence on his cellphone.

Investigators say there is no evidence that he planned to use the devices at a school, and he did not make any threats against a school.

The teen was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count of manufacture and possession of a bomb and obstruction of justice.