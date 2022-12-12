x
Northshore

2 accused of stealing mail from Covington Post Office using postal keys

The arrests are the latest in an ongoing problem with thieves stealing mail from post office boxes.
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans began voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Postal data covering the beginning of October show nearly all of the agency's delivery regions missing agency targets of having more than having more than 95% of first-class mail arrive within five days. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing mail from a Covington post office and for possessing stolen postal mailbox keys.

According to a report from the state’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kelan Perry Gennings, 21, and Eric Williams, 20, were charged on Thursday, December 8, with a two-count indictment with theft or receipt of stolen mail matter and unlawful possession of a postal key.

In Count 1 of the indictment, Gennings and Williams are charged with stealing U.S. mail from a post office letter box located at a Covington Post Office.  If convicted both men face up to five years in prison. In Count 2, Gennings is charged with unlawfully possessing a key used by the U.S. Postal Service to access post office boxes. If convicted of Count 2, Gennings faces up to 10 years imprisonment. 

The arrests come as thieves using stolen postal keys to open mailboxes so they can steal the mail inside has been an ongoing problem in New Orleans, Jefferson Parish, and St. Tammany.

