2 accused of stealing mail from Covington Post Office using postal keys

The arrests are the latest in an ongoing problem with thieves stealing mail from post office boxes.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing mail from a Covington post office and for possessing stolen postal mailbox keys.

According to a report from the state’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kelan Perry Gennings, 21, and Eric Williams, 20, were charged on Thursday, December 8, with a two-count indictment with theft or receipt of stolen mail matter and unlawful possession of a postal key.

In Count 1 of the indictment, Gennings and Williams are charged with stealing U.S. mail from a post office letter box located at a Covington Post Office. If convicted both men face up to five years in prison. In Count 2, Gennings is charged with unlawfully possessing a key used by the U.S. Postal Service to access post office boxes. If convicted of Count 2, Gennings faces up to 10 years imprisonment.

The arrests come as thieves using stolen postal keys to open mailboxes so they can steal the mail inside has been an ongoing problem in New Orleans, Jefferson Parish, and St. Tammany.