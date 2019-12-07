NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rain from Hurricane Barry is expected to cause major flooding along several rivers on the Northshore.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes, and some areas near the waterways can expect to flood.

Forecasters are predicting moderate to major flooding for the Tchefuncte, Bogue Falaya and Bogue Chitto rivers - warning that they could reach condition similar to conditions that happened in spring of 2016.

In a Saturday news conference, St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister added that those who suffered from the March 2016 floods could be at risk again from Hurricane Barry.

"With the serious chance for severe weather and heavy rainfall causing flooding in those areas, Parish Government is asking that those citizens in homes that received damage, or live in those areas, to complete preparations with their homes for flood waters," officials said in a statement. "Unfortunately we could see damage to homes we saw just three years ago.”

Northshore leaders also asked residents to consider making plans to move their families to higher ground as conditions deteriorate.

“The safety of our citizens is always a priority for us. Which is why we want them to heed the warnings of the National Weather Service, and be proactive in their preparations ahead of this possibility severe flooding," Brister said. "The modeling shows us that the rivers have the potential of rising very quickly, thus making it difficult to evacuate.”

The following information is from the NWS Flood Warning Alerts:

Tchefuncte River

NWS

Major flooding is expected along the Tchefuncte River near U.S. Highway 190 in Covington. As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, The river was at 10 feet but expected to rise to near 30 feet by Monday. The NWS says at 28.5 feet, Highway 21 will be closed and there will be water over the roadway and surface of the bridge. Flowers Estates will be inundated and a few homes that are not elevated will flood. Homes along Old Landing and Riverbend Lane will flood. Homes near Highway 1077 and in the Tantella Ranch Road area will flood.

The river will flow below flood stage by Thursday.

Click here to read the latest forecast on the Tchefuncte River near U.S. Highway 190 in Covington.

NWS

Major flooding is expected along the Tchefuncte River near Folsom. As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the river was at 5.4 feet but expected to rise to near 24 feet by Monday. The NWS says at 21.5 feet strong river currents will carry debris and threaten to damage the bridge structure. There will be water in homes near Savannah Branch and evacuation will be required near Bennet Bridge Road. There will be water over low-lying stretched of Louisiana Highway 1077 downstream of the Highway 40 bridge. Evacuation is recommended in the area around Spring Park and the Albert Thompson roads.

The river will fall below flood stage by Wednesday.

Click here for the latest forecast on the Tchfuncte River near Folsom.

Tangipahoa River

NWS

Major flooding is forecast along the Tangipahoa River near Robert. As of 9:30 a.m., the river was at 6.8 feet but expected to rise to near 21 feet by Tuesday. The NWS says at 21 feet water will be in homes along Highway 445 and Highway 443. Highway 445 will be underwater and closed from Highway 190 to Interstate 12. Louisiana Highway 22 will be underwater in many places. Access to Magnolia Island and Lees Landing will be cut off.

Click here to read the latest forecast for the Tangipahoa River near Robert.

NWS

Moderate flooding is expected along the Tangipahoa River near Kentwood. As of 9:30 a.m., the river was at 2.1 feet but expected to rise to near 15.5 feet by Monday. The NWS says at 15.5 feet, evacuation of farm animals and farming equipment from the flood plain to higher ground is recommended. There will be water on Louisiana Highway 1054. Secondary roads off Highway 1054 and Highway 51 may be closed. Several homes east of Highway 51 will be threatened.

The river will fall below flood stage by Wednesday.

Click here for the latest forecast for the Tangipahoa River near Robert.

Bogue Falaya River

NWS

Moderate flooding is expected along the Bogue Falaya River at Boston Street in Covington. As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the river was at 4.9 feet but expected to rise to near 13 feet by Tuesday. The NWS says this will cause River Bend Road will be under water and the river will be threatening nearby homes. The Bogue Falaya River Park and Christ Episcopal School grounds will flood.

The flood warning will remain in effect until further notice.

Click here for the latest forecast for the Bogue Falaya River at Boston Street in Covington.

NWS

Moderate flooding is expected along the Bogue Falaya River at Camp Covington. As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the river was at 35.1 feet but expected to rise near 54 feet by Monday. The NWS says at 50 feet: property along the east bank will be flooded and the entrance driveway to Camp Covington will be impassable. Water is expected to cover Million Dollar Road at the intersection of KC Camp Road. The river will be bankfull at St. Joseph Abbey downstream, threatening the abbey parking lot.

The river will fall below flood stage by Wednesday, July 17.

Click here for the latest forecast for the Bogue Falaya River at Camp Covington.

Pearl River

NWS

Moderate flooding is expected along the Pearl River near Pearl River. As of 9:30 a.m., the river was at 6.7 feet but expected to rise to near 17 feet by Friday. The NWS says at 16 feet lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout the Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. About 20 homes near the left bank near the gague will flood. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage.

Click here for the latest forecast on the Pearl River near Pearl River.

NWS

Minor flooding is forecast along the Pearl River near Bogalusa. As of 9:30 a.m., the river was at 8 feet but expected to rise to near 20 feet by Friday. The NWS says at 20 feet woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be flooded with water in recreational camps and over access roads.

Click here for the latest forecast on the Pearl River near Bogalusa.



Bogue Chitto River

NWS

Moderate flooding is expected along the Bogue Chitto River near Bush. As of 9:30 am. Saturday, the river was at 3.4 feet but expected to rise to near 17.5 feet by Wednesday. The NWS says at 15 feet homes near the river along Louisiana Highway 21 will be flooded. The access road upstream of the bridge will remain flooded.

Click here for the latest forecast on the Bogue Chitto River near Bush.

Natalbany River

NWS

Moderate flooding is expected along the Natalbany River near Baptist. As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the river was at 3.6 feet but expected to rise to near 20 feet by Monday. The NWS says at 20 feet low lying areas between the Natalbany and Little Natalbany Rivers will flood. Recreational camps and a few commercial buildings near the river will flood. At this level, nearly four feet of water will cover low areas near the approach to the Highway 1040 bridge.

The river will fall below flood stage by Tuesday.

Click here for the latest forecast for the Natalbany River near Baptist.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.