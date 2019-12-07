NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Barry is expected to cause several rivers on the Northshore to rise into flood stage by Saturday.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a flood warnings for parts of St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes Friday afternoon, and some areas near waterways can expect to be inundated.

The following information is from the NWS Flood Warning Alerts issued Friday:

Tchefuncte River

NWS

Major flooding is expected along the Tchfuncte River near Folsom. As of 8 p.m. Friday, the river was at 5.5 feet but expected to rise to near 24 feet by Monday. Flood stage is 16 feet. The NWS reports that at 21.5 feet, there will be water in homes near Savannah Branch. Evacuations will likely be required near Bennet Bridge Road. There will be water over low-lying stretches of Louisiana Hwy 1077 downstream of the Hwy 40 bridge.

Any debris that is in the river could be carried by the strong river current, threatening damage to the bridge structure.

The flood warning is in effect until further notice.

Click here for the latest forecast on the Tchfuncte River near Folsom.

NWS

Major flooding is expected along the Tchefuncte River near U.S. Highway 190 in Covington. As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, the river was at 10.2 feet but expected to rise to 30 feet by Monday. Flood stage is at 20 feet.

The NWS says at 28.5 feet, Louisiana Hwy 21 will be closed and water will be over the roadway surface of the bridge. Flowers Estates will be inundated. A few homes that aren't elevated will flood, and homes along Old Landing and Riverbend Lane will flood. Homes near Hwy 1077 and Tantella Ranch Road will flood.

Click here to read the latest forecast on the Tchefuncte River near U.S. Highway 190 in Covington.

Bogue Falaya River

NWS

Moderate flooding is expected along the Bogue Falaya River at Boston Street in Covington. As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, the river was at 4.0 feet but expected to rise to near 13 feet by Tuesday. The NWS says at 12 feet, River Bend Road will be under water, threatening adjacent homes. Bogue Falaya River Park and Christ Episcopal School grounds will remain flooded.

The flood warning remains in effect until further notice.

Click here for the latest forecast for the Bogue Falaya River at Boston Street in Covington.

NWS

Moderate flooding is expected along the Bogue Falaya River at Camp Covington. As of 7 p.m. Friday, the river was at 35.1 feet. Flood stage is 45 feet. The river is forcast to rise above flood stage by Saturday to near 54 feet by Monday. At 50 feet, property along the wast bank will be inundated. The entrance driveway to property near the gage on the east bank will become impassable. Water will cover Million Dollar Road at the intersection of KC Camp Road. Caution is urged driving along Million Dollar Road. The river will be bankfull at Saint Joseph Abbey downstream threatening the Abbey parking lot.

The flood warning is in effect until further notice.

Click here for the latest forecast for the Bogue Falaya River at Camp Covington.



Bogue Chitto River

NWS

Moderate flooding is expected along the Bogue Chitto River near Bush. As of 7:15 p.m. Friday, the river was at 3.5 feet but expected to rise to near 17 feet by Wednesday. The NWS says at 15 feet, homes near the river along Louisiana Hwy 21 will be moderately flooded. The access road upstream of the bridge will remain inundated.

The flood warning remains in effect until further notice.

Click here for the latest forecast on the Bogue Chitto River near Bush.

Tangipahoa River

NWS

Major flooding is expected along the Tangipahoa River near Robert. As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, the river was at 6.8 feet but expected to rise to near 21 feet by Tuesday. Flood stage for the river is 15 feet.

The NWS says at 21 feet, water will be in homes along Hwy 445 and Hwy 443. Hwy 445 will be underwater and will be closed from Hwy 190 to I-12. Louisiana Hwy 22 will be under water in many places, and access to Magnolia Island and Lee's Landing is expected to be cut off.

A flood warning is in effect until Wednesday, July 17.

Click here for the latest forecast for the Tangipahoa River near Robert

NWS

A flood warning is in effect and moderate flooding is expected along the Tangipahoa River near Kentwood. As of 7 p.m. Friday, the river was at 2.1 feet but expected to rise to near 15.5 feet by Monday. The NWS says at 15.5 feet there will be water on Louisiana Hwy 1054. Secondary roads off Hwy 1054 and Hwy 51 may be closed. Several homes east of Hwy 51 will be threatened. Pasture land, woodlands, and farms in low lying areas will be flooded. The river will fall below flood stage by Wednesday.

Click here for the latest forecast on the Tangipahoa River near Kentwood.

Natalbany River

NWS

A flood warning is in effect for the Natalbany River near Baptist in Tangipahoa Parish. It remains until Tuesday, July 16.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the river was at 3.6 feet. Flood stage is 16 feet. The National Weather Service predicts the river will rise to above flood stage by Sunday, and will continue to rise to near 20 feet by Monday. At this height, recreational camps and a few commercial buildings near the river will flood, and nearly four feet of water will cover low areas near the approach to the Highway 1040 bridge.

The river is expected to fall back below flood stage by Tuesday.

Click here for the latest forecast for the Natalbany River near Baptist

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.