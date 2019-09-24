MANDEVILLE, La. — The man accused of killing a Mandeville Police captain and wounding another officer in a shooting will be held without bond, a judge ordered Tuesday.

Mark Spicer, 21, faces counts of first-degree murder of a police officer in the shooting death of Captain Vincent Liberto, a veteran of the police force. Spicer also faces attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer and possession of a stolen firearm following a shooting Friday following a police chase on US 190.

At a bond hearing Tuesday morning, a judge ruled that Spicer would be held without bond for the murder charge and set a $165,000 bond for the other charges.

Brother Raymond Bulliard, the president of St. Paul's Catholic School in Covington, confirmed that Spicer graduated from the school. Bulliard released the following statement Tuesday morning:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Captain Liberto and the entire Mandeville Police Department at this extremely difficult time," Bulliard said. "This senseless, violent act is antithetical to everything we tried to impart to Mr. Spicer while he attended our school.”

---

Previous Coverage:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.