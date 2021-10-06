Man accused of stealing running truck outside Covington Academy

Deputies were called to the store after a woman said a white man with a rifle stole her truck shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

COVINGTON, La. — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a reported carjacking outside the Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Covington this weekend.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the store after a woman said a white man with a rifle stole her truck shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Investigators say security video from the store showed the suspect removing an airsoft BB rifle from its packaging inside the store before waiting outside. He then reportedly approached a woman who was loading packages into the back of her truck, entering her opened driver's side door and driving off toward Interstate 12.

Around 11 a.m., the truck was found on Haynes Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Authorities later identified the man as 33-year-old Andrew Barbazon and searched his home in Tangipahoa Parish but did not find him.

Barbazon was later arrested on Wednesday in Natalbany, La. He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail as a fugitive and now faces charges for first-degree robbery.

“I cannot thank Sheriff Daniel Edwards and the men and women of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office enough for the assistance they have provided to us on this case and the hours they have put in helping us locate this man to get him off the streets,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said.