x
Northshore

Man arrested after detectives find over 3 pounds of meth in home

48-year-old Maximo Chacon was arrested for possession with intent to distribute schedule II.
Credit: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office
SLIDELL, La. — A man was arrested Monday after St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received information that a large amount of methamphetamine was in Slidell home. 

Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for the home in the 2000 block of Crane Street. During the search, they found 3.03 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

48-year-old Maximo Chacon who lives in the home was arrested for possession with intent to distribute schedule II.

Chacon was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

“We have a great partnership with Homeland Security ,and the detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Narcotics Unit work closely with them to identify those individuals dealing illegal drugs in our community,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “This arrest is because of that partnership.”

