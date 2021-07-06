Woman bicycling in Lacombe says she was attacked, raped - arrest made

“This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, during this difficult time,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

LACOMBE, La. — A 46-year-old Lacombe man has been arrested and booked with first-degree rape after a Slidell woman says she was sexually assaulted while out riding her bike in the Lacombe area on the Fourth of July.

Rene Stephen Murrell was also booked with resisting arrest.

An investigation led deputies to a home in the 61000 block of Shady Pine Road where Murrell was arrested. He was later booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing and no additional information is available, at this time.

“This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, during this difficult time,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.