Man arrested after attacking deputy outside Franklinton church

FRANKLINTON, La. — A Washington Parish man is under arrest after he allegedly attacked a sheriff's office lieutenant outside of a Franklinton church.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Terry Harris was dispatched to investigate a disturbance on Nov. 23. When he arrived at the scene, police say he found Medhat Amon Alhashimi screaming at a church.

Police say Alhashimi charged Lt. Harris, attacking him. During the struggle, Alhashimi allegedly punched Harris several times in his head and face before being put in handcuffs.

Alhashimi was booked for resisting an officer with force or violence and battery on an officer with injury.

“Lt. Harris showed great restraint in his handling of Alhashimi,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “He used just enough force to restrain the suspect until backup officers arrived. During the heat of the struggle, and while being repeatedly assaulted, Lt. Harris displayed bravery and professionalism to prevent the incident from escalating. I am grateful to the Franklinton Police officers who provided assistance.”

Police say this is the seventh time Alhashimi has been arrested since 2009. Previous criminal charges include possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs, theft, issuing worthless checks, possession of stolen property, parole violation and failure to appear in court.