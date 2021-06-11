Man arrested after 'domestic-related' deadly shooting near Folsom

“Once again another domestic-related matter has turned deadly,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “My prayers go out to all family members involved.”

FOLSOM, La. — Authorities say a Folsom-area man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man Thursday morning.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Valley Court near Folsom around 7 p.m. At the scene, deputies found a man, later identified as 55-year-old Darren Husak, with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

The sheriff’s office said Husak showed up at his ex-sister-in-law’s home Thursday night and was reportedly asked to leave. The homeowner then reportedly called her son, 30-year-old Steven Bent, who confronted and ultimately shot Husak.

Bent was later booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second-degree murder.

