A man was arrested after deputies found a record amount of prescription grade Fentanyl in a home in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation began July 11 regarding allegations of a resident planning to distribute Fentanyl that was being stored at a home in the area. Detectives were able to pinpoint a home located on South 3rd Street in Ponchatoula as the source of the potential distribution location.

The home was occupied by two men and juvenile, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home. They found more than 750 Fentanyl pumps and nearly 11 thermal Fentanyl patches. Detectives began interviewing two men located inside the home. It was learned that the Fentanyl was prescribed to one of the men due to a previous back surgery. The injury resulted in the man having to be seek assistance through a pain management clinic, the sheriff’s office says.

The man said he never received notice from the pain management doctor about the prescription, however he began receiving cases of Fentanyl pumps and patches in the mail for two years. He told deputies he did not think it was illegal.

The second man, identified as 32-year-old Daniel McCann, had packages of the Fentanyl in his bedroom. McCann denied owning the packages, and the prescription owner said McCann in no way had permission to take this medication.

McCann was arrested and charged with theft and possession with intent to distribute CDS II

Additional arrests have not been made at this time. The juvenile was taken into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

The investigation was conducted by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Hammond Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

