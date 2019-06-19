SLIDELL, La. — Police say a New Orleans man is in custody after a "mission to hurt others" in a wrong-way chase on Interstate 10 in Slidell Tuesday morning.

The Slidell Police Department says officers got a call around 7:30 a.m. about a car driving the wrong way on Old Spanish Trail. When officers found the car, 29-year-old James Perkins drove away, leading police on a chase on I-10.

Authorities say at one point in the chase, Perkins crossed the median and drove head-on towards other cars driving in the opposite direction.

Officers were able to stop Perkins near I-10 overpass at Gause Boulevard and take him into custody before he was able to grab a loaded pistol.

A loaded Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol found on the floor of James Perkins' car following a chase in Slidell.

Slidell Police Department

Perkins was later booked on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer. Additional charges are possible, the police department says.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged in the chase.

The police department said that Perkins was arrested in 2016 after trying to grab a gun during a traffic stop in Slidell.