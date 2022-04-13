Man crabbing from Lacombe bridge dies after falling into water

Deputies were called to the area off Lake Road in Lacombe around 10:30 a.m. after a man reportedly fell into the water.

LACOMBE, La. — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who fell into a Lacombe-area canal on Wednesday while he was crabbing from a bridge.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area off Lake Road in Lacombe around 10:30 a.m. after a man reportedly fell into the water. Witnesses told deputies that the man was crabbing off a bridge on the road and they heard a splash and noticed that the man had fallen into the water. The witnesses immediately called 911.

The sheriff’s office’s marine division recovered the man’s body around 11 a.m. about 40 feet away from where he had fallen.

The STPSO said the man’s body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to determine his official cause of death. Authorities have not released the man’s name at this time.