SLIDELL, La. -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot twice early Sunday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Sunset Drive.

Officials said a fight happened between the victims and others in the roadway. As the man was reportedly leaving the scene in a vehicle, someone fired shots. The man was hit twice, but another person in the vehicle was not injured.

The man underwent surgery and is in guarded condition, authorities say.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office at (985) 898-2338.

