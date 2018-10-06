PEARL RIVER, La. -- One man is dead after deputies after a fight near a St. Tammany Parish boat launch.
Deputies say they were called around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a sand bar along the West Pearl River, just south of the Davis Landing Boat Launch.
Officials said there was a fight between two large groups, and at some point 46-year-old Jeffery Howell suffered life-threatening injuries and died.
Detectives said the investigation is active and they have a "significant number" of people to interview.
No other details have been released.
