Police: Man dies after likely falling asleep in dumpster

Police said preliminary findings show that Watts had fallen asleep in the dumpster, possibly to escape the cold weather conditions.

HAMMOND, La. — A 42-year-old Hammond man who apparently fell asleep inside of a garbage dumpster died after being loaded into a garbage truck that was activated to compact the load of trash, according to a Hammond Police Department post on its Facebook Page.

According to the post by Hammond Police, 42-year-old Jermain Watts was found deceased in the mechanical part of a garbage truck on Tuesday, January 11.

Police said preliminary findings show that Watts had fallen asleep in the dumpster, possibly to escape the cold weather conditions. At some point, the contents of the dumpster were loaded into the garbage truck, which eventually turned on the compactor. Hammond Police said that Watts suffered fatal injuries as a result of the compactor being turned on to mash the trash.

Preliminary findings show no sign of foul play and autopsy and toxicology reports are pending from the coroner's office, according to the police.