Man fired shots at group, hit one, in Slidell following 'disagreement'

SLIDELL, La. — A 35-year-old man has been arrested after police say he sprayed bullets at a crowd outside of a small apartment in Slidell Wednesday night.

Kevin Roberts faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, officers responded to a call at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Eighth Street about reports of shots fired.

When they got to the scene, they said there were six frantic victims, one of whom had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said that it was a "miracle" that no one else was harmed. One of those in that small crowd was a two-year-old child.

“This type of ignorance and disregard for human life is unacceptable and will NOT be tolerated in our community. I’m proud to say that a swift investigation by our detectives got this dangerous man off our streets and in jail where he belongs. As your chief, I am committed to seeking the longest possible jail sentence for these types of violent criminals,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

The gunshot victim is expected to make a full recovery. Police said the alleged motive for the shooting stemmed from a disagreement earlier the same day.

Roberts was booked into the Slidell City Jail and has since been transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.