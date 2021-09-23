Slidell man killed by alligator after Hurricane Ida named

The remains found in the alligator's stomach are those of Timothy Satterlee Sr., the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Officials named the Slidell man who was killed by an alligator near his home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said the remains found in the alligator's stomach are those of Timothy Satterlee Sr.

The Coroner's Office used DNA to confirm the identity of the victim. Preston’s staff was able to make an 11-point DNA match with Satterlee’s children.

“For legal purposes, a 16-point match is the general standard,” Preston said. “In this case, given the circumstances, I am satisfied that an 11-point match confirms these are Mr. Satterlee’s remains.”

The Coroner's Office will continue its efforts to identify the remains.

“We have cataloged hair and other samples from Mr. Satterlee’s home and will attempt to make a full and complete DNA match,” Preston said. “We offer our sympathies to Mr. Satterlee’s family as they continue to deal with this tragic loss.”

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies captured a massive 12-foot, 504-pound alligator in the area of Avery Estates

Sheriff Randy Smith said the huge alligator was captured in a trap and brought to a secure site where it was euthanized and searched.

Smith said that the gator had what appeared to be human remains in its stomach.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office, 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee Sr. was in his shed on Avery Drive in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ida when his wife said she heard a commotion.

Their shed is located near Lake Pontchartrain and reportedly had several feet of water inside of it due to Hurricane Ida's storm surge.

Due to the high waters and Hurricane Ida knocking out the cell service, the woman was forced to take a boat to go find help. When she returned, her husband was missing

Police said they searched for about six hours for Satterlee, but couldn't find him. Neighbors said large alligators are familiar to the area because some residents feed them.