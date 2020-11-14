Man killed driving car through Slidell credit union

Slidell police will be providing a paid security detail to the credit union until it can be secured because the building was severely compromised during the crash.

SLIDELL, La. — A man was killed in a Slidell crash Friday night after crashing into the wall of a credit union. Her death marks the fifth fatal crash in four months in Slidell.

Shortly before midnight, Slidell police responded to the St. Tammany Federal Credit Union after reports that a vehicle had crashed into the building.

Officers found a 2018 Ford F-250 that had gone through one side of the building and out the other. Police say 44-year-old William Mancuso was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Mancuso was not properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to preliminary information from traffic investigators, Mancuso was reportedly headed north on Pontchartrain Drive at a high rate of speed when he missed a curve in the road and continued straight into the building.

Speed and impairment are suspected to be factors in the crash. A toxicology report on Mancuso is pending.

“This is our fifth fatal crash in just four months, which is far too many for our city. We will continue our education campaign on traffic safety, as well as increase proactive traffic enforcement," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said in a statement. "Too many people are losing their lives due to impairment and/or distracted driving. We have to do better. We need to do better.”

Slidell police will be providing a paid security detail to the credit union until it can be secured because the building was severely compromised during the crash.

