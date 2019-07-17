A man died Wendesday morning on I-12 in Mandeville after driving off the road and crashing into a John Deere tractor.

According to Louisiana State Police, 39-year-old Gary T. Mercer Jr. was driving his For Mustang eastbound on I-12 when, for unknown reason, he ran off the roadway.

Mercer then struck an unoccupied John Deere tractor parked near the treeline.

Despite wearing his seat belt, Mercer was fatally wounded.

The crash is under investigation. Impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology tests were taken.