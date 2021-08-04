Man killed in Slidell house fire that caused oxygen tanks to explode

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but foul play is not suspected.

SLIDELL, La. — An elderly man was killed in a Slidell house fire that sparked explosions heard across the area Thursday morning.

According to St. Tammany Fire Protection District No.1, the deadly fire started this morning on the 100 block of Ranch Road in Slidell.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News that an elderly man lived alone inside the home.

Officials say he was killed in the fire before the blaze caused his oxygen tanks to explode.

"We actually had multiple explosions," Fire Chief Chris Kaufmann said. "The victim was on oxygen ... There were multiple explosions, so we're not sure how many and their location, but that's part of what we're processing as we speak."

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but foul play is not suspected.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWLTV.com and watch the Eyewitness News at 5 &6 for the latest information.