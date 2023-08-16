Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish

25-year-old Dustin Lucas of Tickfaw died in a crash.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday night, according to the Lousiana State Police.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Dustin Lucas of Tickfaw died in a crash.

Investigators say Lucas was driving west in a 2010 Toyota Corolla on LA Hwy 1064 near Randall Road when he crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Hyundai Genesis that was driving east.

Troopers say Lucas was not wearing a seatbelt. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai and a passenger were not wearing seatbelts. They were both taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.