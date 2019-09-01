A 35-year-old man pleaded guilty to negligent homicide after he sold synthetic marijuana that led to a Mandeville teen's death in 2016.

According to the St. Tammany District Attorney’s Office, after Jamie D. Cooper pleaded guilty Friday to negligent homicide and distribution of synthetic marijuana, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Covington Police Department officers were called to the Columbia Landing on March 13, 2016 where they found the body of a 17-year-old boy. Another teenager, who called police, admitted that he and his friend smoked a brand of synthetic marijuana, known as Mojo.

The teen who called police said he passed out and woke up to find his friend on top of him in a ditch filled with water, the DA’s office says. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The teens bought the drugs from a middle man, 25-year-old Jarbari Pea of Covington, for $20. Pea pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and distribution of synthetic cannabinoids in May 2017 for his role in the crime. Pea was sentenced to five years in prison on the negligent homicide charge and 10 years, with five suspended, for the distribution charge.

Cooper gave the Mojo to Pea and both men walked away with $10.

As a part of the Pea’s plea agreement, Cooper was sentenced as a second felony offender to five years in prison on the homicide charge and 30 years on the distribution charge. Both sentences are to run at the same time with the possibility of sentence reduction for “good time,” the DA’s office says.

The DA’s office notes another case involved Mojo, on March 13, 2016, the same day the teen died. Ahmad Rashad Johnson, 35 of Covington, gave a woman the drug and then raped her after she became severely ill and disoriented. A St. Tammany jury found Johnson guilty of third degree rape the following year.