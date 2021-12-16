Man punched out in Mandeville incident said he had to do something

“It wasn’t something I’d ever go looking for, but it was something that in my mind, in my body, you need to say something,” said Pennington.

MANDEVILLE, La. — “The black and blue is starting to work its way down, it’s been swollen,” said Mike Pennington as he points to the left side of his face and neck.

Bruised and swollen, how Pennington of Mandeville ended up knocked out in the parking lot of the Pontchartrain Square Shopping Center Monday is a bit fuzzy to him.

“I remember most of it,” said Pennington. “I don’t remember the last part.”

Cell phone video does. Pennington is seen getting punched in the head, by a man police identify as Richard Suarez during a dispute. It all started when Pennington says he heard a man yelling at and threatening people, mostly women.

“In my mind I was afraid he was going to hit one of those women,” said Pennington.

That’s when Pennington decided to speak up.

“It wasn’t something I’d ever go looking for, but it was something that in my mind, in my body, you need to say something,” said Pennington.

After words were exchanged, the next thing Pennington saw was a group of people standing over him.

“I kept on trying to get up and they said, ‘No, stay down, you’re hurt,’” said Pennington.

After four hours in the hospital, Pennington was sent home with injured ribs, a possible concussion, and a bruised face. He’s also got a sense of humor. Pennington says he saw the video and one thing comes to mind.

“How did I get myself into this?” chuckles Pennington.

Not one to be the center of attention, Pennington says he’s glad that video exists.

“It could have been my word against his and the film showed all,” said Pennington.

Suarez was arrested Monday evening. Facing charges of disturbing the peace, simple assault, simple battery, and second-degree battery Suarez posted a $250,000 bond and was released Tuesday.

“I’m not a type of person that backs down and I wasn’t going to,” said Pennington.

Pennington says what happened is still surreal and is amazed by an outpouring of support.

“I’m just a regular guy that goes about his business,” said Pennington. “I’d much rather be able to play golf and do my job.”

When it comes down to it, Pennington says he wouldn’t think twice about stepping up again.

“Others ask me the question, ‘Would you do it again?’ Probably, yes,” said Pennington. “I wouldn’t hesitate.”