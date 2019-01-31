FRANKLINTON, La. — A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty to shooting his mother to death and injuring two others, including a Franklinton police officer, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office.

Christopher Rashad Dillon, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday near the end of the second day of trial. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

On Dec. 19, 2013, Dillon went to a neighbor’s home and shot a man while attempting to rob him. The gunshot shattered the victim’s right arm. Dillon then returned to his home two blocks away and fatally shot his mother, Robin Dillon. In a statement to a medical official, Dillon said his mother was shot as she grabbed for her purse, the district attorney’s office says.

When Franklinton Police Department officers arrived on scene, Dillon pretended he was going to surrender to them. However, he fired a shot and struck Sgt. Chad Dorsett in the forearm. The bullet went through Dorsett’s arm and was stopped by his bullet-proof vest.

Dillon prevented officers from entering the home by telling them he was holding his mother hostage. After an hour standoff, Dillon started a fire in his mother’s bedroom and crawled through his bedroom window as the home became engulfed in flames. He was arrested by officers on scene.

Dillon initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and was judged incompetent to proceed with the process. However, an intensive review of his medical status proved that Dillon exaggerated the extent of his mental illness and the case was sent back to District Court for trial, the DA’s office says.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter, 50 years for two counts of attempted first degree murder and 49 ½ years for one count of attempted armed robbery, all of which are to be served at the same time. Consecutive to those sentences, he was also ordered to serve 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.