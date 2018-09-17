A 26-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for breaking into a Mandeville woman’s home and raping her last year.

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office, 26-year-old Ronald Moore was sentenced to life in prison on a first-degree rape charge and was sentenced to 15 years for an aggravated burglary charge, with the sentences to serve concurrently.

Moore broke into a 53-year-old woman’s home in Old Mandeville while she was sleeping on the couch on Aug. 5 2017 around 1:30 a.m.

When the victim woke up, she found Moore standing over her and fondling her. She tried to fight Moore off, but he put her in a choke hold, and strangled her so intensely that blood pooled in the back of her neck and blood vessels ruptured in her face. During the incident, which lasted about two hours, Moore raped her, threatened to kill her, taunted her, stole her driver’s license, cell phone and prescription medication, according to the district attorney’s office.

When Moore fled the victim’s home, the victim went to the hospital and the Mandeville Police Department was called. The victim was able to give a detailed description of Moore and during the investigation, officers used surveillance video from surrounding businesses to identify a man who matched the description. A caller was able to identify Moore after an image was released to the public.

DNA evidence also matched to Moore, the district attorney’s office said.

Moore told police he remembered being at a bar near the victim’s home and remembered calling for a ride home from a gas station near the bar. However, he claimed he didn’t remember what happened during the hours in between.

Prior to Moore’s sentencing on Monday, the victim gave a brief statement.

“He changed both of our lives the night he made this decision…,” she said. “From this day, I hope to keep getting better.”

