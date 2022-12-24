Man sets fire to Walmart paint aisle on Christmas Eve, police search for suspect

Officials say there were around 500 customers and employees inside the store at the time. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

HAMMOND, La. — The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office is searching for the man who started a fire in the paint aisle of a Walmart store in Hammond.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, the man seen in the photos above started a fire inside the Walmart on W. Thomas Street around 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

"The fire was contained to the paint aisle of the store thanks to quick-acting employees and customers who utilized fire extinguishers to put out the blaze," a statement from the Fire Marshal's office said.

Officials say there were around 500 customers and employees inside the store at the time. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

According to the Fire Marshal's office, investigators obtained video evidence that show the suspect intentionally starting the fire.

Officials say the unidentified was wearing a dark gray or black hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, khaki shoes and a black beanie cap. He was seen leaving the parking lot in a dark-colored Ford F-150.

Anyone with information about this person’s identity and location is asked to contact Tangi Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245 or on tangicrimestoppers.com, the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or share the information through our online tip form found at lasfm.org.