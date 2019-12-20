SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man was arrested after authorities say he shot another man during a fight on Thursday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said an unnamed 26-year-old man was dropped off at a home on Jay Street shortly before 1 p.m. and then got into a fight with the homeowner, 27-year-old John Couvilier.

The sheriff's office said Couvilier allegedly pulled out a gun and the two men started fighting over the weapon. During the fight, the unnamed man was shot.

The man was taken to a hospital, was treated for a non-life threatening wound and was later released.

A warrant was issued for Couvilier's arrest, and he was later booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for aggravated second-degree battery, possession of a firearm or a concealed weapon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 18, 2019