SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man was arrested after authorities say he shot another man during a fight on Thursday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said an unnamed 26-year-old man was dropped off at a home on Jay Street shortly before 1 p.m. and then got into a fight with the homeowner, 27-year-old John Couvilier.

The sheriff's office said Couvilier allegedly pulled out a gun and the two men started fighting over the weapon. During the fight, the unnamed man was shot.

The man was taken to a hospital, was treated for a non-life threatening wound and was later released.

A warrant was issued for Couvilier's arrest, and he was later booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for aggravated second-degree battery, possession of a firearm or a concealed weapon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

