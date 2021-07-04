Ponchatoula man shot, killed at Hammond Waffle House on Fourth of July, police say

Officers found Robbert Armstrong, 30, dead with several gunshot wounds at the Waffle House at 3123 West Thomas Street in Hammond.

HAMMOND, La. — A Ponchatoula man was shot and killed at a Waffle House in Hammond Sunday morning, police said.

Officers found Robbert Armstrong, 30, dead with several gunshot wounds at the Waffle House at 3123 West Thomas Street in Hammond, about a quarter of a mile east of I-55 on US 190.

Officers with the Hammond Police Department got to the scene of the homicide at 3:54 a.m.

An HPD spokesperson has asked the public for help to find a woman who may have seen the crime, but they emphasized that the woman was not a suspect in the crime.

"She is not a suspect in this crime; however, she is a possible witness or may have information related to the crime," the statement from police said. "If you know the identity of this female, please contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701 as soon as possible."

WWLTV.com learned about the killing at 12:55 p.m. Sunday when members of Hammond officials sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

As HPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers of Tangipahoa's anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245.

"Anyone with information on this incident can contact Detective Dustin Williams, with the Hammond Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 985.277.5755, by the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook Page, or by email at Williams_DJ@hammond.org," officials said.