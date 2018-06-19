The Mandeville Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at the Florida Parishes bank, located at 2909 Highway 190 around 2 p.m. Monday.

Police say a man entered the bank armed with a semi-automatic handgun. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, he fled in a bank employee's car.

The car was located a short time after the incident in a parking lot by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mandeville police, who were canvassing the area.

Police say St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9s canvassed the area around the abandoned vehicle for the suspect, however to no avail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mandeville Police Department at (985) 626-97211 or Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111.



