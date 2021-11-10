Police: Man stabbed repeatedly in Covington

When officers arrived, they found the male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso.

COVINGTON, La. — Covington police say a man was found with multiple stab wounds early Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the police department said they responded to the intersection of North Taylor Street and Schoultz Drive after reports of a man lying wounded in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso. They were able to perform first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the man to the hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown, but police said he was stable Wednesday morning.

No information about a possible suspect or motive in the stabbing was released.

