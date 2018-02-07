State police say a man trying to cross Interstate 10 in Slidell died after he was struck by a car.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the Old Spanish Trail exit.

Investigators say 45-year-old Sylvester Horton was walking through the grass median and tried to cross the westbound lanes when he was struck by a Honda Fit. Police say Horton was wearing dark clothes and it was raining at the time of the crash.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Horton dead at the scene.

Police say Horton’s vehicle was found abandoned on the shoulder of I-10 west less than a mile away from the crash scene.

The driver of the Honda Fit gave a breath sample voluntarily, which showed no amount of alcohol police say.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

