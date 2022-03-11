Man walking on I-10 struck and killed by car near exit in Slidell

State Police said the man was walking on I-10 and wearing dark-colored clothing when he was struck by a car taking the US Hwy 190 business exit.

SLIDELL, La. — A man walking on Interstate-10 near Slidell was struck and killed by a car making an exit very early Friday morning.

The crash occurred on I-10 at the Fremaux Avenue exit at 1 a.m.

According to State Police, 40-year-old Robert Mathis Jr. of Slidell was walking in the roadway on I-10. Police said he was wearing dark-colored clothing. He was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Spark that was traveling west bound on the off ramp to U.S. Highway 190.

Police said Mathis was severely injured and pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Spark was not injured. Toxicology samples were taken from Mathis Jr. and the driver of the Spark. The crash is under investigation.