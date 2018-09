SLIDELL, La. – Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for several “brazen” burglaries in Slidell.

According to the Slidell Police Department, 25-year-old Christopher Vogel is wanted for burglary and theft for his part in several daytime thefts in the Rue Rochelle and North Boulevard area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Slidell Police Department at 985-643-3131.

