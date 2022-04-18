Man wanted in connection with Slidell murder

Derick Fehn is wanted for one count of Second-degree Murder, two counts of Attempted First-degree Murder and one count of Obstruction of Justice.

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a St. Bernard man who is believed to be connected to a murder that occurred Sunday in Slidell.

Police are searching for 30-year-old Derick Fehn of St. Bernard Parish. Fehn is wanted on a warrant for one count of Second-degree Murder, two counts of Attempted First-degree Murder and one count of Obstruction of Justice.

Fehn allegedly drove to the 2000 block of Old Spanish Trail on Sunday afternoon. According to police, Fehn had been in a days-long feud with his significant other and her sister.

When Fehn showed up on the scene, the sister, the victim and their small child exited the home and walked toward Fehn’s vehicle. Fehn then shot at the three.

The sister and the child were not injured, but the sister’s 30-year-old boyfriend sustained gunshot wounds. He was transported by medical personnel to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

It is believed that Fehn is driving a newer-modeled white Chevrolet pickup truck.