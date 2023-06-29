Man who crashed SUV into Hammond Target gets 25-year sentence

44-year-old Walter Allbritton III pleaded no contest to first-degree robbery, two counts of attempted first degree robbery and other charges.

HAMMOND, La. — The man who crashed his SUV through the front of a Target in Hammond in 2020 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to our partners at WBRZ.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux told WBRZ that 44-year-old Walter Allbritton III pleaded no contest to first-degree robbery, two counts of attempted first degree robbery, terrorism, terrorizing, aggravated criminal damage to property, and another charge for carrying a fake explosive device.

The incident was caught on camera by bystanders, but Allbritton also streamed it it on Facebook Live.

After crashing Allbritton took cash from registers and refused to surrender to police, telling officers "you’re going to have to kill me."