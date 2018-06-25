AMITE, La. - A man and woman are in critical condition after an apparent murder-suicide attempt on the side of I-55 near Amite.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Fire District 1 officials, firefighters were called out for a welfare check and found the man and woman wounded by a car on I-55 north.

The man was airlifted to the hospital and the woman was taken by ambulance. Both are said to be in critical, but stable condition.

Police say the man and woman are not parish residents, but were just passing through.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

Traffic was originally blocked on I-55 for the investigation, but all lanes are now open.

