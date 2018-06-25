AMITE - A man and woman are in critical condition after being found shot on the side of I-55.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Fire District 1 officials, firefighters were called out for a welfare check and found the man and woman wounded by a car on I-55 north.

The man was airlifted to the hospital and the woman was taken by ambulance. Both are said to be in critical condition.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. State Police are assisting with the flow of traffic.

The incident first shut down and then slowed traffic on the interstate in the northbound direction while the incident is investigated.

