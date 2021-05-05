Man wounded in early morning shooting near Slidell

“His condition is not known at this time,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times early Wednesday near Slidell.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported shortly after 1 a.m. at a home in the 36000 block of Fourth Street. Deputies say an unidentified 45-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

“His condition is not known at this time,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the STPSO at 985-898-2338.