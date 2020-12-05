SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say one man was wounded in a shooting near Slidell on Monday night.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the Belair Subdivision. Deputies say a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The STPSO did not release a possible motive for the shooting or a specific street where the shooting took place.

The sheriff's office described the investigation as active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the STPSO at 985-898-2338.

