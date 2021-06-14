Mandeville basketball player survives Colorado car crash

There is still a long road ahead when it comes to medical and travel expenses so Oltmanns’ friends started a GoFundMe page.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Maddy Oltmanns plays basketball at Lakeshore High School in Mandeville with incredible tenacity, but now the 17-year-old is giving the word tough new meaning.

Oltmanns was involved in a car crash while vacationing in Colorado Friday. On Facetime, from her hospital room, she recalled the wreck that nearly took her life.

“We were just in a car and all I remember is that we just kept on rolling, we lost control and we rolled off to the side of the road,” Oltmanns said. “We rolled probably about five times.”

Oltmanns broke her C4/C5 vertebrae, but underwent successful surgery. The coach of her travel team says she is in a lot of pain, but working on walking around again and getting better each day.

“It’s tragic, but the good news is that she seems to be OK,” said Denis Aidoo, head coach of the Kenner/New Orleans Angels. “And it looks like she is going to make a full recovery. We are definitely very, very lucky.”

There is still a long road ahead when it comes to medical and travel expenses so Oltmanns’ friends started a GoFundMe page.

“We just want to give her all the support, all the love. We want to be there with her every step of the way,” Aidoo said.

As she fights to get back on the court, Oltmanns has a message for everyone who is stepping up to help.