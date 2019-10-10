MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville City Council will consider an ordinance allowing the mayor to rename some of the property around city hall to honor fallen police officer Vincent Liberto Jr.

The ordinance would name the roadway in front of city hall as Captain Vincent Liberto, Jr. Drive.

Liberto, 58, and a 25-year veteran of the Mandeville Police force, was killed by a suspect who shot him while he was in his cruiser after a chase that started with an attempted traffic stop.

Liberto was the first Mandeville police officer killed in the line of duty in 61 years.

He leaves behind a wife and seven children. Several of those children are current law enforcement officers and military members, the release said.

Besides his decorated career with the department, Liberto also served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a graduate of Brother Martin High School.