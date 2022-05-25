Mandeville man admitted to shaking toddler, causing brain injury, STPSO says

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unresponsive 1-year-old at a home on Independence Drive near Mandeville.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Authorities say a Mandeville man is in custody after admitting to shaking a toddler, causing a serious head injury to the child earlier this month.

On May 5, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unresponsive 1-year-old at a home on Independence Drive near Mandeville, La.

Investigators say the child's mother told detectives that her live-in boyfriend Anthony Joliboix was watching the child when its breathing became shallow and unresponsive. Paramedics took the child to the hospital where it was determined to have a serious head injury consistent with physical abuse.

The toddler was taken to Children's Hospital in New Orleans for more treatment. The child has since been released to the care of their biological father.

The sheriff's office says Special Victims Unit detectives opened an investigation and questioned Joliboix. Investigators say he admitted to shaking the baby days prior to the initial call on May 5. He reportedly told detectives that he shook the child after becoming frustrated and agitated with it.

A warrant was issued for Joliboix's arrest on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. He was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

The sheriff's office did not share a booking photo of Joliboix.