WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Authorities say a Mandeville man was arrested in Washington Parish after he was accused of raping a child.

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Eric Brandon Jarrell was arrested Thursday at his place of employment in the parish after an investigation with the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Jarrell was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on one count of rape, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of indecent behavior of a juvenile and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He remains in jail with a bond of $750,000.

“Protection of our children is one of the primary goals of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “We will always vigorously pursue any person who commits a sexual offense against a child. Based on the facts of this matter, Jarrell is exactly where he deserves to be—in jail.”

The sheriff’s office says Jarrell was previously arrested on drug and domestic violence charges.

