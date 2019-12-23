MANDEVILLE, La. — The man accused of breaking into a Mandeville high school and stealing band instruments is behind bars.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Weylin Leon, 40, shattered a glass door leading into the unidentified school’s band room on Dec. 13 then stole three students’ instruments from inside.

Police say surveillance video and information obtained at a local pawn shop led detectives to Leon, who was already in jail on an unrelated Contempt of Court charge.

Leon was rebooked and charged with simple burglary, theft over $1,000, two counts of theft under $1,000, criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing.

The investigation is ongoing.

