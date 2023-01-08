Mandeville man missing after boat found near Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a boat was found floating under the bridge near the 23-mile marker early Sunday.

MANDEVILLE, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard, along with state and local first responders, continued to search Lake Pontchartrain on Monday for a missing Mandeville man after a boat he was on was found adrift with nobody aboard on Sunday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the boat was found floating under the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway near mile marker 23 shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said that the registered owner of the boat told them that a friend from Mandeville was using the boat to go fishing Sunday. His pickup was located at the Mandeville Harbor.

The USCG identified the missing man as 44-year-old Billy Coile, who was described as a white man wearing a blue shirt and khakis.

If anyone has information that may help in locating Coile, they are asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.