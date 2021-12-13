Violent incident caught on video in Mandeville, warrant issued for suspect

Police are searching for Richard Suarez of Mandeville in connection with the alleged attack.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Police are searching for the man seen on video knocking out an older man in a Mandeville shopping center parking lot.

Mandeville Police issued an arrest warrant for Richard Suarez, a Mandeville resident, for simple assault, second-degree battery and disturbing the peace, according to law enforcement.

The video, which has been shared on social media, starts with the man police identified as Suarez yelling at a woman in a silver truck. People tell him to calm down, but he starts cursing at them. An older man steps in and both of them disappear behind a van before you can hear a punching sound and the older man hits the pavement.

A witness tells Eyewitness News that the man police identified as Suarez punched the older man in the head.

"This man seemed so upset, so angry and it didn't seem like anything really happened to him to make him that upset from what I saw," the witness said. "It didn't seem like anything serious happened until he made it serious."